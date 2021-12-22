WATSEKA—The Watseka Holiay Tournament came to a culmination Tuesday evening. A collection of basketball teams from the region, 12 in all, came together to compete for the 19th Annual Holiday Championship. Those 12 teams were widdled down to two. The Milford Bearcats and the Fightin' Irish of Bishop McNamara tipped off for the tournament title.
The first quarter was a low scoring affair that would set the tone for the rest of the game. The Irish held a slim lead, 10-7, thanks in large part to Jaxson Provost. Provost helped Bishop Mac grab the lead scoring eight points in the quarter. Milford struck back in the second quarter hitting four shots from long range and outscoring the Irish 13-4 in the period. Adin Portwood hit two of those shots with Sawyer Laffoon and Nicholas Warren each chipping one a piece. At the half Milford led by six points, 20-14.
Bishop McNamara came out swinging following the intermission erasing the first half deficit and grabbing the lead. They outscored the Bearcats 20-12. Leading by two points, the Irish took over the game in the final quarter of play. Nolan Czako scored nine points in the quarter outscoring the Bearcats by himself. The final score was Bishop McNamara 50, Milford 40.
The Irish were lead in scoring by Nolan Czako who had 18 along with going 2-3 from the charity stripe. Jaxson Provost assisted the Irish cause chipping in 12 points. Frank Fouts rounded out the leaders for the Irish scoring nine points and going 4-4 from the free throw line. Adin Portwood lead the Bearcats with 16 points. Nicholas Warren contributed with 11 points. The 2021 Watseka Holiday All-Tournament Team included 11 players: Malaki Verkler - Cissna Park, Cannon Leondard and Peyton Rhoades - Iroquois West, Frank Fouts and Jaxson Provost - Bishop McNamara, Adin Portwood and William Teig - Milford, Mason Kibelkis - Peotone, Connor Cardenas - Tri-Point, Braiden Walwer - Watseka, Kamden Maddox - Westville.