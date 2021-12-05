DONOVAN—The Wildcats (2-3) welcomed the Bobcats from Beecher (5-0). Beecher, currently undefeated, is doing away with their opponents by an average of 18 points per game.They entered the game against Donovan looking to repeat that same success.
The Bobcats jumped out in the first quarter and didn't look back. They outscored the Wildcats 20-2. The lone Donovan basket came from Dalton Anderson. Beecher got contributions from five different players including eight from Duane Doss. They continued to push their advantage in the second quarter again outscoring Donovan, this time by 10 points, 15-5. Doss poured in an additional seven points. Griffen Walters scored all five ponts for the Wildcats in the second quarter. The score at halftime was 35-7.
Donovan was unable to close the gap in the second half. The final score was Beecher 56, Donovan 25. Walters led the way for the Wildcats with nine points. Beecher's Doss led all scorers with 15 points.
Donovan will take the court again on December 7, 2021 when they travel to Grant Park. Tip off is schedule for 7 p.m.