DONOVAN—The Wildcats celebrated Basketball & Cheerleaders Senior Night. They honored their senior cheerleaders and basketball players who has dedicated the past four years to our Wildcat Athletic Program.
The first senior is Dalton Anderson. Dalton was accompanied by his parents, Kyle and Melissa Anderson. Dalton has played Basketball for four years and was the Co-Captain of the team. Dalton is involved in Baseball, Golf, Student Council, FFA 4-H and National Honor Society. Dalton plans are to attend Kankakee Community College to receive an Applied Science Degree and then transfer to a four year University.
The next senior was Kenzie Faupel. Kenzie was accompanied by her parents, David and Molly Faupel. Kenzie has been a cheerleader for all four years. Kenzie is involved in Volleyball, National Honor Society, Vice-President of Student Council, SADD and is Vice-President of the FFA Chapter. Kenzie plans to attend Kankakee Community College then transfer to a university; she wants to eventually take over the Family Farm.
Elyssa Kollmann was accompanied by her parents, Mark & Jill Kollmann. Elyssa has been a cheerleader for all four years here at Donovan and is the captain of the squad. Elyssa is involved in Student Council, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Scholastic Bowl, Volleyball, High School Play, WYSE, FFA and Steam. Elyssa plans are to attend Illinois State University in the fall and major in nursing.
The last senior that was recognized was Weston Lareau. Weston was accompanied by his parents Rodney & Denise Lareau. Weston has played basketball for all four years at Donovan and is the Co- Captain of his team. Weston is involved in Golf, Bass Fishing, FFA, Student Council, SADD, National Honor Society, 4-H and E-Sports. Weston plans on attending Kankakee Community College for HVAC Program.