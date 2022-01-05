KANKAKEE—The Clifton Central Comets traveled to Grace Christian Academy for basketball action on the hardwood. The Comets ended a seven game losing streak with a hard victory over the Comets that came down to the final minutes.
The game followed a lengthy 16 day layoff for the Comets. Grace won the tip but struggled early to score. It took them nearly three minutes to get their first bucket. Alexa Doty knocked down the layup for the Crusaders. They pushed their lead to four before the Comets found the bottom of the net on a shot from Katherine Winkel. The first quarter ended with the score knotted up at seven.
The Comets grabbed the lead on a pair of steals by Ella Reynolds. Clifton struggled to control the ball committing turnovers on their first four possessions. Poor shooting prevented the Crusaders from cashing in on the Comets slow start. Lexy Salazar scored just before the end of the half to pull the Comets within three points, 15-12.
Coming out of the half the Comets continued to struggle hitting only 2 of 14 from the floor and 1 for 5 from the charity stripe. Shooting slightly better the Crusaders were able to put some distance between themselves and Clifton on the scoreboard. At the end of the third quarter Grace held an eight point lead, 26-18.
Grace pushed their lead to 12 points to start the final quarter of play. Shooting troubles continued to plague the Comets. They converted on just four baskets from the field out of 21 attempts. The Comets made a push inspite of their poor shooting outscoring Clifton 10-8. It would not be enough. The Crusaders defeated Clifton 34-28.