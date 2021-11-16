CISSNA PARK—It is that time of year when the gymnasium comes alive with the sound of the leather ball hitting the hardwood floor, the squeak of the sneakers and the swish of the net. Several area squads took to the court yesterday kick off their seasons at the Cissna Park Tip-off. Eight teams in total are competing in this year’s tournament. Milford and Tri-point were first to take the court. The Lady Bearcats defeated the Chargers 47-32. The second game pitted the Watseka Warriors against the Momence Redskins. The Warriors walked away with this one winning 53-4. The night cap found the host Cissna Park Timberwolves playing the Bishop McNamara Fightin’ Irish. The Fightin’ Irish outlasted the Timberwolves 55-48.
Milford 47, Tri-point 32
Milford won the tip but it would take several possessions before they would be able to get on the board. Tri-point found the bottom of the net first. Kasi Hughes made good on one of two free throws to give the Chargers the early lead. Following a Bearcat missed shot a scramble and subsequent tie up gave the ball back to Momence.
Emmaleah Marshino stole the ball only to have Melina Schuette steal the ball back and returned it for two points to push the early Momence lead to 3-0. Marshino was responsible for the first Bearcat points. She hit the backend of a pair of free throws. Anna McEwen tied the score on a jumper and Hunter Mowrey hit from the low post to give the Bearcats the lead, 5-3. Tri-point tied the score on their next possession. The Bearcats retook the lead on another McEwen basket. The Chargers would not get closer.
The Bearcats shot 17 percent from the floor hitting 18 out of 62 attempts and 33 percent from beyond the arch hitting three of nine. Tri-point shot 20 percent hitting 11 of 54 attempts. They shot 15 percent from distance hitting just two of 13 attempts. Turnovers were an issue for both teams. The Bearcats turned the ball over 23 times. Momence had 31.
Emmaleah led the Bearcats with 11 points and six steals. Anna McEwen scored nine points, collected six rebounds and grabbed four steals. Hunter Mowrey had eight points, six rebounds and four steals followed by Jahni Lavicka with eight rebounds and five points.
Watseka 53, Momence 4
The second game was over before it began. The Warriors came ready to play. Momence won the tip but that was lone bright spot in a very difficult first half. Following the tip the Warriors scored eleven times before the Redskins got on the scoreboard. There was 1:44 left in the first half before Britta Lindgren scored one of only two baskets for Momence. Watseka got production from several players. Ten different players contributed to Watseka’s offensive output. Allie Hoy led the way with nine points. Sydney McTaggart and Addie Edwards both chipped in with eight points a piece. Haven Meyer scored seven points followed by Emily Miller with six. Mallory Dirks, Raegan Gooding and Elena Newell all scored four points. Claire Curry was able to get a bucket and Jackie Lynch hit one of two free throws. The Warriors shot 38 percent from the field hitting 20 of 52 shots. They shot 20 percent from three point range hitting two of 10.
Bishop McNamara 55, Cissna Park 48
The final game of the evening was a highly competitive affair. The Timberwolves grabbed the lead early. Addison Seggebruch hit a pair of free throws to help the T-wolves get on the board. Mikayla Knake hit a jumper and two plays later Seggebruch was back at the line hitting two more from the charity stripe. The Fightin’ Irish missed their first four shots before they were able to knock one down. The T-wolves were up 11-4 before Bishop Mac found their game. They went on a 6-0 run to end the first quarter. Cissna Park led 11-10.
The Irish were not able to overcome the slim margin in the second quarter. They did retake the lead going up by five points, 18-13. The Irish missed their next four shots allowing Cissna Park to climb back into the game. They retook their lead on a Knake three pointer. Cissna Park matched them point for point for the remainder of the quarter maintaining their slim lead going into the intermission.
Coming out of the break Bishop Mac took control of the game. They outscored Cissna Park 11-8. Poor shooting hampered the T-wolves advance. They hit just two of 15 from the floor. Five of eight shooting from the free throw line helped to keep the score close. After three quarters of play the Irish held a 35-33 advantage over Cissna Park. The Irish took that advantage into the fourth quarter and used it well. Trouble at the free throw line doomed Cissna Park’s chances. The Timberwolves shot three of eight. Bishop McNamara outscored Cissna Park 20-15. The final Score was Bishop Mac 55, Cissna Park 48.
Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves in scoring with 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Addison Seggebruch scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Emma Morrical scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds and one steal.