The Cissna Park girls basketball team won the Regional at Milford Feb. 17, defeating Ridgeview 47-36.
“The girls had to go out and earn this one tonight as Ridgeview played some solid defense on us. We had some timely stops of our own and were able to outlast Ridgeview’s comeback attempt at the end of the game,” Coach Anthony Videka said in an email. “Brooklyn Stadeli had a tough defensive assignment and did wonderfully as did Sophie Duis holding Ridgeview’s Stevens to 8 points and scoring 16 and 6 respectively. Brooklyn also pulled down 11 rebounds. Mikayla Knake had a nice second half scoring all 10 of her points in the 3rd and 4th. With that and some timely turnovers and stops down the stretch, the Lady Timberwolves take home the 2023 Milford Regional Championship.”
Notable Stats for Cissna Park included:
Brooklyn Stadeli 16 pts, 7-12, 11 reb, 5 stl
Mikayla Knake 10 pts, 4-15, 3 reb, 2 A
Sophia Duis 6 pts, 3-6, 2 reb
Addison Lucht 5 pts, 2-9, 4 reb, 2 stl, 4 A
The Lady Timberwolves lost to Mt. Pulaski Feb. 21 at the Lexington Sectional.
“A heart breaker tonight for the girls as their comeback falls just one point short,” Videka said. “A back and forth game for most of the 4th quarter made for an exciting ending. Mikayla Knake hit a big three to tie the game with under 40 seconds to play. We fouled Mt Pulaski with 10 seconds left, and they hit both. We got fouled with 1 second left. We made the first and missed the second. As one play did not define this loss, we walked out of Lexington with our heads held high. These girls left it out on the floor tonight.”
Notable Stats for Cissna Park included:
Addison Lucht 20 pts, 9-13, 2 reb
Mikayla Knake 18 pts, 6-13, 3 reb, 2 stl
Brooklyn Stadeli 9 pts, 2-5, 10 reb
Morgan Sinn 5 pts, 2-4, 2 reb
The girls finished the year with a 27-6 record