The Lady Timberwolves won the Milford Regional Feb. 17, defeating Ridgeview 47-36.

The Cissna Park girls basketball team won the Regional at Milford Feb. 17, defeating Ridgeview 47-36.

“The girls had to go out and earn this one tonight as Ridgeview played some solid defense on us. We had some timely stops of our own and were able to outlast Ridgeview’s comeback attempt at the end of the game,” Coach Anthony Videka said in an email. “Brooklyn Stadeli had a tough defensive assignment and did wonderfully as did Sophie Duis holding Ridgeview’s Stevens to 8 points and scoring 16 and 6 respectively. Brooklyn also pulled down 11 rebounds. Mikayla Knake had a nice second half scoring all 10 of her points in the 3rd and 4th. With that and some timely turnovers and stops down the stretch, the Lady Timberwolves take home the 2023 Milford Regional Championship.”

