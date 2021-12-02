St. Joseph—The Warriors and Timberwolves are both playing in the Toyota Classic taking place at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Cissna Park opened against the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans. SJO Spartans defeated Cissna Park 73-55. Their next game was against the Hilltoppers from Schlarman Academy. The Timberwolves got down early and had to battle their way. They fell short in a hard fought game losing to Schlarman 67-52.
The Warriors opened their season 2-0 getting wins over Oakwood and Clifton Central. They dropped their first game of the tournament to Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a game where they had opportunities late but could not convert. Watseka lost to the Buffaloes by eight points, 49-41. The Warriors faced Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond in their next game of the Classic. They lost their second game in a row, 59-50.
Play continues Friday evening. Both teams will be in action.