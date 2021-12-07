CLIFTON—The Donovan Wildcats (2-3) made the journey to Clifton High School to do battle with the Comets (2-5). The Wildcats last played nine days ago where they got their second win of the season over Calvary Christian Academy. They bested the Knights by seven points, 47-40. The Comets entered the matchup hoping to end a four game losing streak. Clifton jumped out to an early lead and never looked back winning 56-37.
The Wildcats struggled early shooting just under 31% from the field. They made only four shots from the field missing all five of their three point attempts. The Comets jumped out to an early lead helped by Emma Skeen and Kassidy LeClair who both scored six points a piece in the first quarter.
Donovan outscored the Comets in the second quarter, 12-11. Donovan Senior, Claire Miller, helped hold off Clifton in the second quarter knocking down seven points. Any gains the Wildcats made in the second quarter were erased in the third quarter. Central shot over 61% making 8 of 13 from the floor.
The Comets matched the Wildcats point for point in the fourth quarter. It prevented them from making a run at the lead. Aside from poor shooting turnovers were a huge story in the Wildcat loss. Donovan committed 19 turnovers leading to 16 points for the Comets.
Paiton Lareau led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points. Claire Miller chipped in with seven points. The Comets got help from eight different players. Emma Skeen led the way with 13 points followed by Kassidy LeClair with 12 points and Allison Cox with 10.