After facing a five point deficit with just two minutes to go in the game, the Iroquois West Raiders boy’s basketball team managed to battle back and tie up the game with just a few seconds to go before the game’s end. The Raiders were then able to get possession of the ball after forcing a turnover and call a time out. IW senior, Jack McMillan was then able to breakaway down the court for a layup at the buzzer and over take the Cissna Park Timberwolves 53-51.
Leading the Raiders was Ryan Tilstra with 17 points. McMillan followed with 14 of his own, while Peyton Rhodes finished with 10 points.
For Cissna Park, Ian Rogers led the charge at the rim with 23 points. Malakai Verkler grabbed 20 of his own, while Gavin Savoree finished with six.