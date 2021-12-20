WATSEKA—The Bearcats faced Watseka in the Semi-Finals. Milford won the matchup 45-36 earning a spot in the finals. The Warriors clung to a slim one point lead at the end of the first half. Milford grabbe the lead in the third quarter and would not relinquish it.
In the other Semi-Final the Fightin' Irish from Bishop Mac played the Iroquois West Raiders. The Irish jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter, 27-8. They would take the victory leading wire to wire. The final score was Bishop McNamara 58, Iroquois West 43.
McNamara and Milford meet for the championship game Monday, December 21, 2021. The tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.