It may have been cold outside Jan. 28, but inside the Milford High School gym, the shooting by the Bearcats was definitely hot with their 89-42 win over Schlarman.
The Bearcats went 18/33 at the 3-point line setting a new school record as a team and senior Andrew White set a new school record dropping 9 threes alone. 12 different Milford players scored while 7 Bearcats contributed to the new 3 point record. Leading scorers were Adin Portwood with 22 points, Andrew White with 20 points, and Will Teig chipping in 8 points.With their win over Schlarman, the Bearcats move to 18-6 on the season.