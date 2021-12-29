BISMARCK—The Bearcats participated in the 2021 BSN Classic. On the first day of the tournament they faced off with Indiana Math and Science and Lexington grabbing wins in both matchups.
In the first match the Bearcats took on Indiana Science and Math. Milford led throughout leading by as many as 18 points. ISAM outscored the Bearcats in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough to dig them out of the hole they were in. Milford won 69-56.
Adin Portwood led all scorers with 33 points along with going 7 for 10 from the free throw line. Will Teig chipped in 12 points followed by Andrew White with nine.
The second matchup saw Milford take on Lexington. The Bearcats led throughout. Sawyer Laffoon led all scorers with 22 points. Will Teig contributed with 13 points along with going five for 10 from the charity stripe. Adin Portwood chipped in with eight points followed by Nick Warren with seven. Milford won 70-34.