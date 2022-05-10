A soon-to-be graduated Milford athlete will continue her basketball career at Kankakee Community College.
Anna Hagan has signed to play for the Cavaliers starting in the fall.
She is the daughter of Mick and Mindy Hagan. Her grandmother Angie Hagan resides in Watseka.
When asked why she chose the KCC program, Hagan said, “I chose this program because of the head coach and location. Coach (Casey) Meister expects things to be done properly and on time and I like having someone like that to keep me accountable on and off the court. And of course, the location is perfect. My parents, friends, and family are a 45 minute drive away to come watch me play. “
Hagan was involved in several activities and clubs while a student at Milford High School.
“I played golf, volleyball, and basketball in addition to being a member of FFA, NHS, Art Club, Student Advisory, and Student Advisory board of Directors. I was also a class officer twice (vice president and secretary) and the secretary for Art Club. I was also very involved in my community as far as volunteering for the Lion's Club and the South Iroquois Basketball Academy due to NHS and tutoring through the high school,” she said.
While she’s had numerous special moments during her high school career, one in particular stands out.
“The most special moment in my basketball career came in 6th grade. It was a time in my life where basketball was just something fun to do. I had no idea I wanted to go play in college. We had a county tournament at the old Sheldon High School gym and we had just gotten beaten by Milford by 1 point. I was upset we lost and as we were walking out to our car Ken Leonard followed us out. He stopped me and my parents to tell me "You're a good ball player and will be great some day. keep playing." and as we started walking away he said "I wish you could come play for Milford." it was definitely a pivotal point for me that someone believed in me and wanted to see and help me succeed. Without Leonard, I don't believe I would be where I am today.”
Anna’s mom, Mindy said Coach Leonard always stayed in touch with her throughout Anna’s grade school career and he was very encouraging of her.
“He could not wait to coach her in high school! He always teased me about sending her to St Paul's instead of Milford. But unfortunately he was diagnosed with cancer but he still continued to coach. So the summer before the start of her freshman year she finally got to play for Coach Leonard. Sadly he passed away her freshman year. But he made a huge impact in her life. She even got a tattoo in remembrance of him. She always felt that no matter what struggles she had or who doubted her ability because of her size, Coach Leonard believed in her,” she said.
Anna Hagan said she has played club and travel basketball since seventh grade and participated in several camps and clinics.
“It was beneficial not only for my physical skills but also my mental skills. Having numerous different coaches and coaching styles is very important for any athlete that wants to continue at the next level. Travel ball and the many camps have also taught me that getting out of my comfort zone is a good thing. I encourage any athlete that wants to play at the next level to go to as many camps or clinics as possible and start playing for a club/travel team,” she said.