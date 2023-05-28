Milford

The Milford baseball team with its Class 1A sectional plaque the Bearcats won on Saturday in Champaign. Milford beat host St. Thomas More 8-1.

 Photo contributed

CHAMPAIGN — Milford's baseball program delivered its first sectional title on Saturday, storming past St. Thomas More 8-1 in a Class 1A title game.

Caleb Clutteur pitched six innings and Carson Shields went 2 for 2 with three RBI and gtwo runs.

