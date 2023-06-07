The Milford Bearcats have celebrated a successful baseball season.
Coach Greg DeWerff said in a news release, "Another great celebration to a great season. These boys have set the precedent for future Bearcats. Many awards were given out to players, but more gratitude was given to the entire team for what they’ve all contributed to our baseball program.
"Important to note that this group of seniors have won three Regional championships, a Sweet Sixteen spot, and a Sectional championship during their three years as players (barring the ‘20 COVID year).
"Much love to all the players, their parents, our coaches BJ Bushnell and Darrin Warren, our administration, and my beautiful wife Lauren DeWerff."
Highest Quality At Bat%: Sawyer Laffoon
Most Improved: Caleb Clutteur
Best Defense: Sawyer Laffoon
Best Pitchers: Payton Harwood & Beau Wright
Best Hitter: Adin Portwood
All-County: Sawyer, Payton, Adin, Beau, & Caleb
All-VVC: Sawyer (1st), Adin & Payton (2nd), Max Cook (Honorable Mention)