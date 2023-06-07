Milford

The Milford Bearcats recently celebrated their successful baseball season.

 Photo contributed

Coach Greg DeWerff said in a news release, "Another great celebration to a great season. These boys have set the precedent for future Bearcats. Many awards were given out to players, but more gratitude was given to the entire team for what they’ve all contributed to our baseball program.