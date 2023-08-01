(DANVILLE, IL) – Now in their 35th year of playing summer collegiate wood bat baseball, the Danville Dans recorded their 1,000th regular season win with a 9-5 victory over the Rex Baseball club. The Dans overall regular season record is 1,000-716-1, for a .582 winning percentage, according to information from the team.

The Dans first win was in their debut game as the Danville Highlanders (the name changed in 1989). They swept a doubleheader against the Lincoln Collegiates on Saturday, June 11, 1988. The record that first year was 16-29, one of only four seasons out of 35 that have finished under .500 (the team had an even 24-24 record in 2002).

