(DANVILLE, IL) – Now in their 35th year of playing summer collegiate wood bat baseball, the Danville Dans recorded their 1,000th regular season win with a 9-5 victory over the Rex Baseball club. The Dans overall regular season record is 1,000-716-1, for a .582 winning percentage, according to information from the team.
The Dans first win was in their debut game as the Danville Highlanders (the name changed in 1989). They swept a doubleheader against the Lincoln Collegiates on Saturday, June 11, 1988. The record that first year was 16-29, one of only four seasons out of 35 that have finished under .500 (the team had an even 24-24 record in 2002).
There have been 14 seasons where the team was 10-plus games over .500 – including four years more than 20+. Their best season finish was in 2005 at 34-10, .773 winning percentage. There were two other years over .700: 1996 (29-11) and 2022 (40-17).
During their history, the Dans have been the regular season champion 12 times, with 2022 and 2013 in the Prospect League the most recent. The team has also won the post-season tournament championship nine times (last time in 2003) and been runner-up an additional seven seasons (most recently 2010).
The 2013 squad set the record for most wins in a season at 41-19 (it has since been topped).
Danville Dans are a founding member of the Prospect League, one of the premier college summer leagues in the nation. Baseball players from California, Texas, Mississippi and all across the Midwest are in Danville to improve their fielding skills and batting with wood bats.