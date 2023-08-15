The All City Baseball Association (ACBA) selected a Pony (14U) All Star to represent the league in the Pony North Zone Tournament in Bay City, MI. Ron Haase was selected to manage the team and Steve Hagler and BJ Doss were the assistant coaches.
The team consisted of Bruno Haase (Iroquois West), Brody Mueller (IW), Drew Talbert (IW), Aron Ontiveros (IW), Noah Shrove (IW), Jacob England (Watseka), Wesley Hedges (St. Anne), Braydon Forbes (Milford), Gage Mann (Milford), Beau Doss (Limestone), Chase Hagler (Limestone), and Brycen Steffen (Limestone).
After fundraising and practicing together for two weeks, the team headed to Bay City for the tournament thanks to the generous support of their donors. After losing big to the eventual champion in Game #1. Games 2 and 3 were close low scoring games until giving up a crooked number in the 6th inning. Game 4 against eventual champion Bay County Red was competitive until the third time through the lineup when they scored 6 runs to end the game and eliminate the ACBA All Stars from the tournament. The team had fun while in Bay City while displaying great effort and attitude throughout, said Manager Ron Haase.