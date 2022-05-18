Area track teams saw big success at the recent Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) state track finals.
Cissna Park Junior High School’s track team won the Girls Class 8-1A championship with a team score of 41.5.
In individual competition, Cissna Park had two athletes earn first place medals.
Skyler Estay finished first in the Boys Class 7-1A 110 meter hurdles with a 17.95.
Addison Lucht placed first in the Girls Class 8-1A shot put with a 31-09.00.
Iroquois West Middle School also saw success at state.
Iroquois West’s Christian Gaytan earned three first place finishes in the Boys Class 8-2A finals.
Gaytan finished first in the 100 meter dash with a 12.00.
He finished first with a 24.27 in the 200 meter dash.
Gaytan also took first in the 400 meter dash with a 53.52.
Though he was the only competitor representing his school, the 30 points Gaytan accumulated were enough to give Iroquois West third place as a team.