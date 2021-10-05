CRETE—The boys and girls golf sectionals took place Monday. The boys was held at Balmoral Woods Golf Club in Crete, IL. The girls sectional was held at the Aurora Country Club in Aurora, IL. Both matches were scheduled for Monday morning.
Iroquois West was represented by Kyler Meents, Kamden Kimmel, Adelynn Scharp, McKinley Tilstra and Destiny Thomas. Watseka was represented by Jordan Schroeder, Zachary Hickman and Layla Holohan. Dalton Anderson represented Donovan.
The Raider's Kyler Meents shot a 93 finishing 54th overall. Kamden shot a 95 to finish 66th overall. Adelynn Scharp shot a 94 to finish tied for 45th and McKinley Tilstra shot a 104 to finish 73rd. Destiny Thomas shot a 113 to finish 93rd. The Warrior's Jordan Schroeder had a great day missing the cut by just two strokes with an 84. Zachary Hickman shot a 90. Layla Holohan shot a 105 Dalton Anderson shot a 103 for Donovan.