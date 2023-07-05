A group of athletes will be representing the Illiana area soon at a softball tournament in Evansville, Indiana.
The Iroquois County ICE 14u softball team will play in the World Series July 9-15 in Evansville.
Coach Lane Walters said the girls on the 14 and under team are comprised from all over the area. The girls had to be 14 as of Jan. 1 of this year. Five are from Martinton, one is from Watseka, two are from Clifton Central, two are from the South Newton area and two from Sheldon who attend Milford High School.
Team members are Laylah Lou Walters, Lily Anderson, Noelle Schroeder, Chloe Ponton, Mia Peruse, Lillie Harris, Bailey Henneike, Piper Michl, Kami Muehling, Lizzie Corbett, Cora Groover and Layla Koch.
Walters has coached the girls for the past three summers. Besides Walters, coaches this year are Alex Muehling of Sheldon, Josh Harris of Sheldon and Paul Schroeder of Watseka.
“They are a really fun, neat team. They seem to really get along great. They vibe well together. If you come to a game, you’ll seem them probably doing a dance before the game starts and doing a dance after the game is over. They are just a really neat group to coach. They are very coachable. They listen well. And beyond anything else, they really want to win,” she said.
The girls just really want to win ballgames.
“The core group of them have played together for three years in the summer,” she said. The 12 girls playing on this team have played together since last fall.
ICE is a traveling league. The organization has 18u,16u, 14u, 12u and 11u. There have been 18u, 16u and 14u teams for some time. This past year the 12u and 11u teams have started. The teams are comprised from as far away as Herscher and Hoopeston as well as into Indiana, with girls from Kentland and Brook.
“There are tryouts in the summer. Tryouts for next year are at the end of July. We do a couple of fall tournaments to kind of get used to each other and the coaches get an idea of where everyone will play well together.
“These are girls in their respective towns and their respective teams in school ball are some of the best of the best, so they are playing positions they have never played before. We’re trying to put them in the position that is going to do the best to help us win ballgames.
“They are playing positions, some of them, that they’ve never played before. They are going with it and taking the bull by its horn and running with it really.
“We play two fall ball tournaments and then during the winter they practice on Sundays. They do batting inside and things like that. In summer, we don’t do as many tournaments as a lot of the travel ball teams do. I think that’s what draws people to ICE is that it is not all summer long and every single weekend. We probably did seven or eight tournaments as opposed to some other teams who do 12 or 13 tournaments.”
We leave July 9 and it starts July 10 through July 16.
The tournament is in Evansville Indiana. Teams in this tournament are from Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa and Illinois. Walters said she thinks this team is the only one from Illinois this year.
“We were in a tournament in Delphi, Indiana, and we actually won that tournament. That gave us a bid to the national championship tournament. You have to be invited to these tournaments. You have to either win a tournament or be invited and that’s how we got there.”
“They are a really fun group of girls. Most of them are multi-sport athletes. Lots of them are very active in 4-H and fair and have a lot of other things on their plate. They have done a really, really good job of being young and balancing all of that altogether. Close to 100 percent of them are fantastic students They are just all around, really good girls.”
The team played in a Kankakee, Illinois, tournament over the July 1 weekend and finished 4-1 there. The team’s overall record is 21-5-1. Walters believes in the team and its ability to win games, including this coming tournament.
“If we play like we’ve played the last couple of tournaments, I feel like our chances are very good. I feel like we have great pitching. We have fantastic defense and above all I feel like our offense has really started to come a live in the past couple of weeks. I do feel like our chances are good.”