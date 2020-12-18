Iroquois West student and athlete, Lucas Alvarez, recently signed on to run cross country for Aurora University.
A big reason Lucas is choosing to attend the school because of its size and athletic program, as well as the atmosphere of the campus and staff.
“I chose Aurora University for their Athletic Training program. I was impressed with the campus, the staff is extremely dedicated, making sure each student and athlete is on the right track for their classes and career,” he said. “The small class sizes allow for an overall welcoming feel.”
Lucas is planning to major in athletic training and said that this career path would combine both his love for sports and science.
Iroquois West High School cross country coach, Jim Price, is proud of Lucas’ accomplishments and wished him luck in his endeavors.
“Lucas is a great kid with a great attitude and appreciation for running,” said Price. “He will fit right in and be a good addition for their team. He’s got a lot of potential and I am sure they will get it out him to be successful in college.”
Lucas’ father and high school soccer coach, Rich Alvarez, also expressed his pride of his sons accomplishments and looks forward to watching Lucas take his take his first steps into the next level.
It was exciting,” said Rich. “My wife and I are very proud of Lucas for what he has accomplished. Lucas’ hard work and dedication to school and sports has paid off. My wife and I are happy that we will be able to continue watching Lucas run.”
Lucas will be running cross country under Aurora’s head coach, Alex Lowe and assistant coaches Jill Humecke and Jeff Fellers.
Lucas also gave some words of encouragement to those that may also want to continue their athletic career into college.
“Work hard in school first and then your sport. You have to want to succeed for yourself and be willing to continue even when others give up.”
He also said that he is grateful for his coaches and teammates that allowed him to get to where he is today.
“Their encouragement has pushed me to try harder in all areas of my life,” Lucas said. “The memories from my IW cross country seasons, like advancing to state my sophomore year are ones that will last a lifetime.”