The All Star Mustang team from Milford won the ACBA all star tournament recently.
The tournament was in Aroma Park and ran from June 26 to July 3.
Coach Alex Muehling said the team lost to Central on June 29 to get put in losers bracket. The team beat Watseka, Iroquois West, and Central to get to the championship where they had to beat Herscher twice to win, he said.
"The first game was 10-8. The second game the boys were down 12-8 going into the last inning. The boys scored 4 runs on 2 outs and won 13-12," he said via electronic messaging. "They have grown so much over the season and never gave up."
The team includes Tracey Greyson, Joey Bushnell, Coach Bushnell, Sam Mann, Jack Mann, Hagen Hoaks, Maddox Muehling, JJ Johnson, Coby Brown, Ryder Lucht, Liam Nimz, Coach Muehling and Coach Brown.