The 2022 All Area Cross Country Meet was Oct. 6 at Kankakee Community College. The Varsity Girls Race began at 4:30 pm and a Varsity Boys Race to began soon after the last girls finished.
The top 10 individuals and top overall team were awarded.
Updated: October 7, 2022 @ 4:20 pm
The 2022 All Area Cross Country Meet was Oct. 6 at Kankakee Community College. The Varsity Girls Race began at 4:30 pm and a Varsity Boys Race to began soon after the last girls finished.
The top 10 individuals and top overall team were awarded.
Teams participating were BBCHS, Beecher, Clifton Central, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno, Dwight, Peotone, Iroquois West, Cissna Park, Wilmington, Watseka, and Bishop McNamara.
Two boys from Iroquois County finished in the top 10 with Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant finishing first with a time of 15:30.47 and Watseka’s Drew McTaggart finishing sixth with a time of 17:15.59.
The top girl from Iroquois County was Samantha Hartke of Iroquois West who finished with a time of 21:48.62.
The top boys teams were BBCHS, Herscher, Kankakee, Beecher, Manteno, Tri Point, McNamara and Iroquois West.
The top girls teams were Herscher, Beechre, BBCHS, McNamara, Kankakee and Iroquois West.
