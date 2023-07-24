The 9th annual American Legion State Golf Tournament will be in Danville on August 5-6 at Harrison Park Golf Course and Turtle Run Golf Club.
According to information from the tournament, opening ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. Aug 6 at Harrison Park Golf Course. The American Legion Riders will be present and there will be presentation of colors, and National Anthem. The Danville American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard and other area Post Honor Guards will present the colors.
The entry fee includes Saturday and Sunday rounds, cart fees, a tee prize, Saturday Dinner, and prize money (in the form of Golf Shop credit). Entry limited to 54 teams, registration accepted if availability. Please call Danville Area Visitors’ Bureau at 800-383-4386 to get signed up.
Organizers ask that 1 player in each foursome be an American Legion Member in good standing, or members of the American Legion, American Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary or active military. Format is a four-person scramble.
Play will begin at 9 a.m. at both Harrison Park and Turtle Run on Day One. Golfers will switch courses on Day Two with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
“We are excited to bring this annual tournament to our city in honor of our veterans, said Jeanie Cooke, Executive Directors for the Danville Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau. We look forward to hosting it for many years to come.”
Proceeds from the tournament will go to support Veteran charities.