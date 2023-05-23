CLASS 1A
100-meter dash — 3. Lia Patterson (So., Tuscola, 12.42 seconds); 4. Bre Crose (Sr., Hoopeston Area, 12.61).
CLASS 1A
100-meter dash — 3. Lia Patterson (So., Tuscola, 12.42 seconds); 4. Bre Crose (Sr., Hoopeston Area, 12.61).
200-meter dash — 1. Lia Patterson (So., Tuscola, 24.96).
400-meter dash — 5. Addison Lucht (Fr., Milford/Cissna Park, 58.64); 7. Alyson Clements (So., St. Thomas More, 59.53).
800-meter run — 3. Trixie Johnson (Sr., Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 2 minutes, 17.91 seconds).
3,200-meter run — 2. Kate Foltz (Fr., Tuscola, 10:53.32).
100-meter hurdles — 2. Lia Patterson (So., Tuscola, 14.79); 8. Shelby McGee (Sr., Salt Fork, 16.26).
300-meter hurdles — 1. Lia Patterson (So., Tuscola, 43.67).
Long jump — 3. Addison Lucht (Fr., Milford/Cissna Park, 17 feet, 2 3/4 inches).
High jump — T8. Ella McFarland (Jr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4-11); T8. Alexis Wike (Sr., Blue Ridge, 4-11).
Pole vault — 3. Payton Carter (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden, 12-0); T6. Bailey Luebchow (Jr., Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 11-0 1/4).
CLASS 2A
200-meter dash — 7. Brianna Dixon (Sr., Rantoul, 25.19 seconds).
400-meter dash — 2. Madalyn Marx (Fr., Mahomet-Seymour, 57.18); 4. Rose Talbert (Sr., Monticello, 57.59); 5. Kennedy Ramshaw (Sr., Champaign Central, 57.71).
1,600-meter run — 4. Ava Boyd (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour, 5 minutes, 7.64 seconds).
3,200-meter run — 6. Erica Woodard (Jr., Unity, 11:02.50).
100-meter hurdles — 2. Brianna Dixon (Sr., Rantoul, 13.71).
400-meter relay — 2. Champaign Central’s Izzy Roundtree (Fr.), Braelyn Alexander (Sr.), Kelecia Maynor (So.) and Kennedy Ramshaw (Sr.), 47.92.
800-meter relay — 2. Champaign Central’s Izzy Roundtree (Fr.), Kyla Canales (Sr.), Ellie Walker (Jr.) and Kelecia Maynor (So.), 1:43.63; 6. Unity’s Kayla Nelson (Sr.), Emma Swisher (Fr.), Jillian Schlittler (Fr.) and Lauren Miller (Sr.), 1:45.13.
3,200-meter relay — 2. Unity’s Camryn Reedy (So.), Emily Decker (So.), Josie Cler (So.) and Mackenzie Pound (Fr.), 9:34.22.
Long jump — 9. Braelyn Alexander (Sr., Champaign Central, 17 feet, 4 3/4 inches).
High jump — T2. Brianna Dixon (Sr., Rantoul, 5-5 1/4).
Triple jump — 9. Meah Beacham (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour, 35-5 1/4).
Shot put — 8. Alayna Earle (Sr., Clinton, 38-0 1/4).
Discus — 8. Analyse Carter (Jr., Unity, 107-2).
