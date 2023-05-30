CLASS 1A
100-meter dash — 4. Daryl Okeke (Sr., Judah Christian, 11.05 seconds).
200-meter dash — 3. Daryl Okeke (Sr., Judah Christian, 21.91 seconds).
400-meter dash — 8. Murphy McCool (Sr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 50.95 seconds).
800-meter run — 3. Josiah Hortin (Jr., Tuscola, 1 minute, 54.89 seconds); 5. Ryan Hendrickson (Sr., St. Thomas More, 1:56.51).
1,600-meter run — 4. Bryson Grant (Sr., Iroquois West, 4 minutes, 22.68 seconds); 5. Carson Maroon (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:25.28); 6. Josiah Hortin (Jr., Tuscola, 4:25.80); 8. Jackson Barrett (Jr., Tuscola, 4:26.14).
3,200-meter run — 3. Jackson Barrett (Jr., Tuscola, 9 minutes, 24.18 seconds); 5. Logan Beckmier (Sr., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 9:28.49); 7. Carson Maroon (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden, 9:42.54); 8. Will Foltz (Jr., Tuscola, 9:43.30).
110-meter hurdles — 1. Nathan Kirby (Sr., Salt Fork, 14.28 seconds); 7. Darius Yocum (Sr., Ridgeview/Lexington, 15.62); 9. Jerrius Atkinson (Fr., Schlarman, 15.98).
300-meter hurdles — 2. Daryl Okeke (Sr., Judah Christian, 38.42 seconds); 4. Jerrius Atkinson (Fr., Schlarman, 39.62); 5. Tyler Miller (Jr., Westville, 40.29).
400-meter relay — 5. Salt Fork’s Brysen Vasquez (Jr.), Ethan Davis (Sr.), Ethan McLain (Sr.) and Nathan Kirby (Sr.), 43.21 seconds; 7. Ridgeview/Lexington’s Payton Campbell (Jr.), Dominic Martin (Jr.), Alec Thomas (Sr.) and Braydon Campbell (Jr.), 43.50.
800-meter relay — 1. Salt Fork’s Brysen Vasquez (Jr.), Ethan McLain (Sr.), Jacob DePratt (Sr.) and Nathan Kirby (Sr.), 1 minute, 28.69 seconds; 7. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Tyler Burch (Sr.), Logan Smith (Jr.), Colin Wayland (Jr.) and Jackson Greer (Sr.), 1:30.69.
1,600-meter relay — 1. Ridgeview/Lexington’s Alec Thomas (Sr.), Micah Coffman (So.), Payton Campbell (Jr.) and Braydon Campbell (Jr.), 3 minutes, 22.03 seconds; 8. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Logan Smith (Jr.), Spencer Wilson (Jr.), Colin Wayland (Jr.) and Jackson Greer (Sr.), 3:27.90.
Long jump — 2. Cole Pemble (Jr., Blue Ridge, 21 feet, 2 3/4 inches); 5. Ayden Ingram (Jr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 20-9 3/4).
Triple jump — 6. Dominic Martin (Jr., Ridgeview/Lexington, 43 feet, 10 1/2 inches).
Pole vault — 6. Charlie Schmitz (So., St. Joseph-Ogden, 12 feet, 9 1/2 inches); 8. Riley Hogan (Fr., St. Thomas More, 12-5 1/2).
Shot put — 1. Garrett Taylor (Sr., Salt Fork, 60 feet, 7 1/4 inches); 2. Mitchel Myers (Sr., Arcola, 57-1 1/2); 3. Chris Boyd (Sr., Tuscola, 55-8 1/4).
Discus — 1. Garrett Taylor (Sr., Salt Fork, 183 feet, 7 inches); 2. Mitchel Myers (Sr., Arcola, 173-4); 8. Brock Trimble (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden, 149-3).