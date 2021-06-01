➜ Cissna Park 10, Grace Christian 3. The visiting Timberwolves (8-10) scored in six of seven innings to earn a nonconference win. Malaki Verkler‘s three hits, two RBI and two runs showed the way for Cissna Park’s offense, which received four hits and three runs from Bryce Sluis and two runs apiece from Gavin Spitz and Brayden Bruens.
➜ Milford 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4. Max Cook‘s two-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed the host Bearcats (10-5) to walk off with a VVC win versus the Buffaloes (5-7). Aaron Banning and Payton Harwood each doubled and drove in two runs for Milford, and both Cook and Banning finished with two hits. Cale Steinbaugh blasted a three-run homer for most of G-RF/C’s offensive output, and Brayden Nale added two hits and an RBI.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 18-10, Iroquois West 3-7. The host Panthers (13-6) steamrolled the Raiders (8-5) over four innings to win Game 1 of this Sangamon Valley Conference doubleheader, then outlasted them in the nightcap to earn a sweep. PBL scored at least three runs in each inning during the opener. Charlie Pound (3 for 4, four RBI), Gavin Coplea (3 for 4, two RBI, four runs), Jarred Gronsky (2 for 3, one RBI, three runs) and Kayden Snelling (1 for 3, two RBI) all played big roles in that outburst. IW’s Damon Fowler drove in two runs in the first game. The Raiders actually outhit the Panthers 13-5 in Game 2, but six IW errors paired with 10 PBL walks made the difference. Coplea drove in two runs and scored twice for the Panthers, and Pound bagged two hits and an RBI. The Raiders’ Lucas Frank (three hits, two runs) and Peyton Rhodes (two hits, one RBI, two runs) paced IW’s attack in Game 2.
➜ Salt Fork 11, Milford 0. Mackenzie Russell tossed a two-hit shutout for the visiting Storm (7-10) against the Bearcats (8-6). Russell did walk five but also struck out eight and drove in two runs. Jaiden Baum (two hits, four RBI), Brynlee Keeran (two hits, three RBI) and Kendyl Hurt (three hits, three runs) all contributed for Salt Fork. Emmaleah Marshino had both of Milford’s hits.
➜ Cissna Park 12, Watseka 0. Ian Rogers tossed a two-hit shutout across five innings for the visiting Timberwolves (7-10) in their Sangamon Valley Conference rout of the Warriors (7-9). Rogers added two walks, an RBI and two runs scored as a hitter. Brayden Bruens (two RBI, two runs), Gavin Spitz (two hits, two runs) and Bryce Sluis (one hit, two walks, two runs) all aided the CP offense.
➜ Milford 6, Oakwood 4. The visiting Bearcats (9-5) staved off the Comets (11-7) in a VVC thriller. Luke McCabe (three hits, one RBI, two runs), Aaron Banning (two hits, one RBI) and Sawyer Laffoon (two hits, two runs) produced prominent offensive efforts to Milford’s cause. Oakwood, which scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, was led by Cayden Wells’ two RBI and two hits apiece from Dalton Hobick and Isaiah Ruch.
➜ Milford 13, Oakwood 7. The visiting Bearcats (8-5) homered five times en route to a VVC success versus the Comets (4-9-1). Jordin Lucht and Brynlee Wright each provided two dingers, and Emmaleah Marshino had the other. Oakwood’s Karsen Rupp produced four RBI on three hits, and Savannah Nevitt added three hits.