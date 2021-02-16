SHELDON, ILLINOIS — The Feb. 8 American Red Cross Bloodmobile was conducted in the Sheldon Community Center with Sheldon and Concord townships participating, according to information provided.
Thirty-seven full units of blood were donated before the mobile was closed early because of inclement weather.
Four-gallon pin was given to: David Ehrhardt from Belmont Township.
Seven-gallon pin was given to: Paul Bowers from Milford Township.
Twelve-gallon pin was given to: Betty Thompsen from Beaver Township.
First-time donors was Nada Pfingsten from Iroquois Township.
Those attending the mobile from Sheldon Township were: Rick Banning, Leslie Banning Lexie Mabbitt, Gary Luecke, Richard Gooding, Tom Busick, Tim Williamson, Suzanne Light, Delores Wessels, Steve Conrad, Jill Conrad, Joan Wang, Howard Brady, John Davenport, Christina Harris, and Mike Burton.
Those attending from Concord Township were: Richard Reynolds, John Lubben, and Janice Lubben.
Area townships attending the mobile were : James Markley, Sandra Rabe, and Diana Causley from Middleport Township; Kathy Orme and Wayne Janssen and from Belmont Township; Jerry McVey and Janet McVey from Beaver Township; William Baker, Nickole Carson, Denise McConnell, Rena Mondiekis, David Jorgenson, and Melvin Krueger from Milford Township; Linda Sullivan from Kentland, Indiana; Bruce Pfingsten from Iroquois Township; Lindsey Janssen from Stockland Township.
Those assisting the day of the mobile: Kathryn Fry, Sheryl Haste, Chris Storm, Jenny Hall, Tom Busick, and Ken Hrodey.
Winners of the Casey’s Gift Cards were: Rick Banning and Nada Pfingsten.
Chairmen of the day were Marilyn Busick and Cheryl Grant.