Last week, Kristin Marquis and her second grade students from Crescent City Grade School, visited the Crescent City Historical Society. CCHS member Carol Dexter talked to the students about the history of the village and conducted a tour.
Mrs. Dexter explained how the early settlers came to the area and why. She had an oxen yoke to show the children and she told them how it was used and estimated its age to about about 150-175 years. She explained how the countryside may have looked back then, why it was inviting to settlers, and told of some of the farming techniques used in the early days.
Of special interest to the students were the variety of old phones on display, plus the memorabilia from Crescent City schools. The CCHS also includes displays of stores, restaurants, businesses and, of course, the train dertailment which took place in 1970.
Students who took part in the tour were Quinn Butzow, Aven Bristle, Brooklynn Rabe, Koen Hendershot, Annabeth Rippe, Adalynn Ulitzsch, Lili Baumgartner and Oliver Dethrow.
The CCHS is open the first Sunday of each month from 1-3 p.m. and they encourage tours and new members. For more information on the CCHS, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, 815-683-2187; Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658; Cindy Pufahl, 815-683-2666; or Jean Herron, 815-683-2560. They also welcome items which can be loaned or donated to the society.