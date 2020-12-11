The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and Watseka Fire Department will be presenting Santa Claus’ arrival in Watseka Dec. 16.
Santa will be riding around town with the fire department spreading holiday cheer from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 16, according to information from the chamber.
The route will be: proceed south on Belmont Avenue to Fairman Avenue, then north on to 4th Street, then east on Cherry Street then south on 5th Street to Lincoln Avenue, then east on Lincoln and south on Belmont to the High School where Santa will then travel other streets spreading holiday cheer.