The Sangamon Valley Conference softball all conference teams have been announced.
First team includes: Baylee Cosgrove, senior, PBL; Erin Anderson, sophomore, Dwight; Kaylee Ketcherside, senior, Central: Lorena Arnett, junior, PBL: Megan Livingston, freshman, Dwight; Kaitlyn Piekarczyk, senior, Momence; Emma Steiner, junior, PBL; Rachael Heath, junior, Dwight; Aubrey Ogibovic, junior, Momence; Allie Hoy, junior, Watseka; Sydney McTaggart, junior, Watseka; Emma Skeen, sophomore, Central; Shayna Lehmkuhl, senior, Central; Natalie, Schroeder, senior, Watseka; Jordan Schultz, junior, Dwight.
Second team includes; Carly Mutchmore, junior, PBL; Maddy Foellner, senior, PBL; Abby Rodosky, senior, Dwight; Ella White, junior Central; Isabelle Schultz, senior, Dwight; Emilie Lindgren, senior, Momence; Shelby Johnson, senior, Iroquois West; Brianna Denault, freshman, Watseka; Sam Sigler, junior, Iroquois West; Kayla Adwell, senior, PBL.
Honorable mention: Maggie Thorn, junior, Iroquois West; Teagan Cawthon, senior, Watseka; Alexis Thetard, junior, Dwight; Christina White, senior, PBL: Sadie Singleton, senior, Momence; Kaylie Warpet, senior, Central.