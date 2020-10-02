Richard J. LaMie
Richard J. LaMie, 83 of Watseka passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 29, 1937 in Watseka, the son of Jesse and Catherine (Feldhaus) LaMie.
He married Ruth Longtin in Bradley on November 14, 1959 and she survives. He is also survived by six children, Jay (Theresa) LaMie of Germantown, TN, Valerie (Tom) Henderson of Rockford, Vince (Janis) LaMie of Woodworth, Julie LaMie-Giese of Watseka, Jennifer (Bill) Joiner of San Antonio, TX, and Victor (Brandi) LaMie of Kankakee; thirteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents and fourteen siblings.
Mr. LaMie enjoyed sports, particularly baseball and the Chicago Cubs. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Julian LaMie officiating and military rites by Watseka American Legion Post #23 and Iroquois County VFW Post #7450.
In honor of Richard donating a kidney to his daughter Julie, memorials may be made to The National Kidney Foundation.
