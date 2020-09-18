The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that resurfacing of U.S. 45/52 between Illinois 17 in Kankakee and Armour Road in Bourbonnais begins the evening of Sept. 20, according to a news release from IDOT.
Lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night will be required during the work, which is expected to last two months, weather permitting.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.
