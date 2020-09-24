The Sept. 15 American Red Cross Bloodmobile was conducted in the Sheldon Community Center with Sheldon and Concord Townships participating. Forty-eight full units of blood were donated — surpassing the goal of 44.
Four-gallon pin was given to: Linda Clatterbuck from Middleport Township;
Seven-gallon pin was given to: Gary Luecke from Sheldon Township;
Eight-gallon pin was given to: Judy Griffith from Sheldon Township;
Nine-gallon pin was given to: Craig Anderson from Beaver Township;
Ten-gallon pin was given to: Joan Wang from Sheldon Township;
Thirteen -gallon pin was given to: Stanley Molter from Sheldon Township;
Fourteen-gallon pin was given to: Howard Brady from Sheldon Township;
First Time Donors were:
Jill Conrad from Sheldon Township;
Lane Love from Middleport Township;
Lindsey Janssen from Stockland Township;
Those attending the mobile from Sheldon Township were:
Rick Banning, Mary Thibaut, Lexie Mabbitt, Robert Rice, Leslie Banning, Richard Gooding, Tom Busick, Betty Huff, Tim Williamson, Suzanne Light, Delores Wessels, Jeffrey Wessels, Melissa Halpin, Steve Conrad, and Terry Mabbitt;
Those attending from Concord Township were:
Richard Reynolds, John Lubben, Janice Lubben, Tod Fletcher, and Lori Bard;
Area townships attending the mobile were :
Brandi Warren and Matthew Reynolds from Middleport Township;
Duane Stichnoth, David Ehrhardt, Kathy Orme, and Denise Harwood from Belmont Township;
Carol Munson and Mary Nourie from Beaver Township;
Christina Harris, Charles Leitz, Patrick Stone, William Baker, Nickole Carson, and Paul Bowers
from Milford Township;
David Truby from Kentland, IN;
Raymond Williams from Hoopeston, IL;
Melia Paulino from Iroquois Township;
Beverly Ponton from Martinton Township;
Those assisting the day of the mobile: Kathryn Fry, Sheryl Haste, Chris Storm, Tom Busick, Adam Miller, Nicole Miller, and Sonny Jantzen,
Winners of the Casey's Gift Cards were: Lindsey Janssen, Brandi Warren, Lane Love, Nickole Carson, and Kathy Orme.
Chairmen of the day were Marilyn Busick and Cheryl Grant.