Reba J. Vangundy
Reba J. Vangundy, 87 of Martinton passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 22, 1933 in Shelbyville, IN, the daughter of Roy and Elsie (Collins) Hembree.
She married Ralph R. Vangundy in Earl Park, IN on October 23, 1949 and he survives. She is also survived by three daughters, Brenda Newman (Jim Anderson) of Martinton, Kathy (Greg) Garrison of Lafayette, IN, and Beth (Rick) Vangundy of Dyer, IN; one son, Marty (Jeanne) Vangundy of Boyd, TX; two sisters, Mary Seavers of Milan, TN and Alice (Ira) Williamson of Watseka; eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and three sisters.
Mrs. Vangundy was a member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau. She was a local artist and loved to paint. Reba was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. funeral service at the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau. Rev. Craig Forwalter will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau.
The family requests those attending the services to please wear a mask.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
