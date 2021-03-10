Iroquois West Raiders took the 9-1 win against Georgetown-Westville in nonconference soccer action.
Stats for the first half: Santiago Andrade 2 goals, Jimmy Andrade 2 goals and 1 assist, Angel Melgoza 1 goal, Bryson Grant 1 goal.
Georgetown-Westville 1 goal in the first half.
IW Goalkeeper Tony Espinosa 1 goal scored against and 1 save.
2nd half stats: Santiago Andrade 2 goals and Angel Andrade 1 goal.
IW Goalkeeper Daniel Kimbro shutout 2nd half
The next game is IW at Hoopeston Thursday at 4:30 p.m.