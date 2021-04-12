IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS — The I.W.C.C. Co-op Rifle Club finished its season at the Spring Fling hosted by the Illinois State Rifle Association (I.S.R.A.) at their range near Bonfield, Illinois, according to information provided by Coach Doug Miller. Eight I.W.C.C. shooters were able to compete in a rigorous 120 shot match fired in two phases. The first phase of the event was the traditional three-position match. Twenty shots in kneeling, prone and standing. The second phase of the match was 60 shots standing. The all-standing match is also known as an International Match due to its popularity around the world and as part of the Olympics. The I.S.R.A. Spring Fling was a C.M.P. or Civilian Marksmanship Program sanctioned event for sporter and precision shooters.
Eight shooters traveled to the I.S.R.A. Range on Sunday, April 11, 2021. For Seniors Jacob Kuipers and Adriana Schroeder this was their final match as Raiders. Seasoned shooters Kourtney Beherns, Tanner Tholen and Clark Busick stuck to their guns throughout the season along with first year shooters Lily Anderson, Tyler Balthazor and Wyatt Herscher.
Adriana fired her personal best placing second in the precision division with a 582 out of 600 during the three-position phase of the match, just 5 points behind C.I.P.S. hotshot shooter Rylie Passmore. Adriana achieved a personal goal of firing two 100’s in a match for a total of 200 out of a possible 200 in the prone stage of the match. Adriana fired a 559 during the standing phase of the match for a combined match score of 1141 out of 1200. Congratulations to Adriana for an excellent Rifle Club career.
Jacob Kuipers fired a 540 out of 600 during the three-position phase effectively placing fourth among the precision shooters. Jacob’s talents were needed elsewhere for I.W.H.S. that day preventing him from finishing the standing portion of the match. Jacob delivered consistent scores for the precision team throughout his career and had an excellent high school career with the Rifle Club.
"As we bid our seniors farewell, we welcome a relative newcomer, Kourtnie Beherns, who fired a 530 during the three-position phase and a 507 in the standing phase for a combined score of 1037. Kourtnie has been steadily rising in the ranks by consistently practicing and working on her shooting skills during the off season," Miller said.
I.W.C.C. fielded a fair number of sporter shooters for the event with Clark Busick, Tyler Balthazor, Tanner Tholen and Lily Anderson. Lily fired a 456 in the three-position phase and 408 during the standing phase for a combined score of 864 putting her in first place for the sporter division. Tanner Tholen was second place in the sporter division with a score of 451 during the three-position phase and 374 during the standing phase for a total of 825.
"The I.W.C.C. Rifle Club coaches would like to thank the Illinois State Rifle Association for hosting this match. It was a nice finish to a disjointed and extended season because of the pandemic. A special thank you to the I.S.R.A. Executive Director, Rich Pearson, for providing the venue, snacks, scoring system and staff. Rich also loaned us a familiar face with former I.W.C.C. Head Coach, the I.S.R.A. Smallbore Committee Chairman Jim Miller, serving as range officer. As the Rifle Club looks towards its 50th season the coaches would like to thank the Iroquois West and Clifton Central school administration and staff for their support. But the biggest thank you goes to the dedicated participants and parents. Without their efforts Rifle Club would exist in name only," Miller said.