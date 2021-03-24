The Stock + Field assets have been purchased by R. P. Acquisition Corporation, which plans to open the stores under new management in April.
The announcement was made in a news release March 19. R. P. Acquisition Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of R.P. Lumber Co. Inc..
Jason Plummer, president of R.P. Acquisition Corporation, said via telephone Tuesday afternoon that they have been meeting with employees. The corporation plans to keep the Stock+Field name for now and that the stores will operate as a farm and ranch store, much like they have in the past.
Stock+Field representatives announced the bankruptcy and closure of stores in January. Plummer said the acquisition will help save more than 1,000 jobs throughout the company.
“There’s a great team of people at the store and we look forward to working with them,” he said of the Watseka store. Plummer noted that he has been in the Watseka store and met with employees there, and that they
The corporation acquired the assets of the 25 Stock+Field stores, which are found in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.
According to information in the news release, R.P. Lumber Co. Inc., is based in Edwardsville, and is “a family-owned retailer that operates 72 full-service hardware and building materials stores throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming and Iowa. The company as founded in 1977 by CEO Robert L. Plummer in Staunton, IL.”
Robert L. Plummer is quoted in the news release as saying, “Our focus right now is on keeping Stock+Field stores open and serving the many communities they have served for years and, in some instances, decades.”
“The Stock+Field teams at each store are personally connected to their sutlers and their communities and we see tremendous value in maintaining and strengthening those bonds. Many great R.P. Lumber team members have worked and continue working hard every day to build a strong reparation in the communities we operate. We intend to bring that same culture and community mindset to Stock+Field.”
Jason Plummer said in the news release, “ These stores have a decades-long tradition as part of the fabric of the community. We love the farm and ranch space but, perhaps even more importantly, we saw this as an opportunity to invest in rural America, contribute to the grown of these great communities, and help keep many good, hard-working people employed.”