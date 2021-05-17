IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
CITY
Watseka
May 12-13
Officers took a call for a disturbance near East Oak and North Fourth at 11:45 p.m. for a semi that kept blowing its air horn in the middle of the night.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 1:30 a.m. Driver was cited for expired registration.
Officers were called to the 100 block of West Mulberry at 1:55 p.m. for reports of two juveniles fighting.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Oak at 3:20 p.m. The caller wanted to speak to an officer about their neighbor driving recklessly.
Officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of East Oak at 7:55 p.m. The caller wanted to make a report for an incident that happened at Walmart earlier that day.
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5 p.m. The Caller wanted to report a theft that took place. According to police reports, Dianna K. Molter of Goodland, Indiana, was seen concealing items in her purse and pants totaling $264. Molter was arrested for retail theft and given an IBOND on scene. She was also escorted from the property.
May 13-14
Officers provided a ride for a family that was involved in an accident to a hotel.
Officers received a call about a suspicious person in the alley in the 100 block of South Second at 12:32 a.m. Officers arrived and found a man digging in the dumpster and told him to leave the property.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Hickory at 3:05 a.m. The caller stated they arrived home and wanted a female removed from their home. Officers provided the caller with their options for removing the individual.
Officers were called for a suicidal person at a residence in the 900 block of North Jefferson at 8;20 a.m. Officers called for the frail to be transported by EMS.
Officers received a call about some dogs that were loose on the west side of town.
Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of South Eighth for an ordinance complaint.
Officers were called by a woman who said her vehicle was rear-ended in the 1200 block of North Jefferson at 12 p.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Cherry Street for a disabled vehicle in the middle of the road at 1:37 p.m.
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 2:55 p.m. for reports of a theft.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on West Walnut at 4:10 p.m. Officers cited the driver for driving while suspended and released the driver with an IBOND on scene.
May 14-15
Officers responded to a call in the 400 block of South Second Street at 10:45 p.m. for an illegally parked vehicle. Officers arrived and issued one city ordinance ticket.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near North Seventh Street and East Oak at 11:08 p.m. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1800 block of North Jefferson at 7:35 .m. The driver was given a ticket for speeding.
Officers were called to make a welfare check of a residence in the 500 block of Clarence Avenue at 11:50 a.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near West Hickory and North First at 1:17 p.m. The driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Officers were called to a business in the 500 block of West Walnut at 2:22 p.m. for reports of a driving drinking a beer and honking at others cars in the drive-thru.
Officers conducted bar checks from 11:18 p.m. to 11:51 p.m.
May 16
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 7:56 a.m.
Police responded to trespassers in the 300 block of West North Street at 2:46 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 700 block of West Walnut at 7:17 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Second Street at 8:45 p.m.