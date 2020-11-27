CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:43 a.m. Nov. 25.
Watseka police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Sycamore at 9:42 p.m. Nov. 25. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Watseka police conducted a traffic stop at Elm and Brianna at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 25. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Watseka Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 100 block of East Walnut at 6:27 p.m. Nov. 25.
COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident in the 500 block of North Raub Street in Donovan on Nov. 25. According to police reports, Lindsey N. Oliver, 23, Donovan, was driving north on North Raub Street in the rain. Oliver was drowsy and failed to negotiate the curve and drove off the roadway striking a tree. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Cherry Street and Union Street in Crescent City Nov. 25. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Timothy S. McClain, 41, Gilman, was traveling west on Union Street. McClain made a left turn on to Cherry Street and failed to see a golf cart driven by Robert J. O’Connell, 78, Crescent City, and struck it. The golf cart had two juvenile passengers. More than $1,500 damage occurred. There were no injuries reported and no citations issued.