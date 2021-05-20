IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
CITY
Watseka
May 19-20
Officers conducted a vehicle traffic stop on South Second at 12:35 a.m. The driver received a warning for disobeying a traffic control device.
Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of East Oak at 1:13 a.m. for a noise complaint. Officers told the residents to keep the noise down for the night.
Officers were called to a residence in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 2:30 a.m. The caller wanted a female removed from the property. Officers were able to convince the woman to leave for the night.
Officers responded to a call about a couple arguing near North Kay and West Hickory at 2:40 a.m.
Officers looked for a pedestrian who was seen yelling at cars in the downtown area at 2:50 a.m.
Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Herron Court at 9:40 a.m. The caller stated she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.
Officers were called to the intersection of West Walnut and North Second for an accident at 3:10 p.m. According to police reports, Xochitt Deharo of Watseka was traveling west and didn’t stop for a red light, hitting another car. That driver, Tricia Hamilton from St. Anne was unharmed but her vehicle had to be towed from the scene of the accident. No tickets were issued.
Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of North First Street at 3;25 p.m. for illegal burning.
Officers were out near the 100 block of South Second at 5:20 p.m. and spotted James Musselman walking. According to police reports, Musselman was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant. Officers took him in to custody and transported him to the Iroquois County Jail.
Officers were called to an accident at a business in the 500 block of West Walnut at 5:40 p.m. an accident.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 100 block of Wes Walnut at 6:15 p.m. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Walnut at 6:05 p.m. for a domestic dispute between two residents.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near the 1100 block of East Walnut at 10:40 p.m. for an equipment violation. According to police reports, the stop pled officers to finding 2.2 grams of meth and a handgun. Driver Seth Dunn, from Indiana, was arrested for possession and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.