IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
COUNTY
April 8
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kelly Wilson, 48, Gilman March 30. According to police reports, Wilson was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with domestic battery.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brandon J. Wood, 37, Stockland, March 30. According to police reports, Wood was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with theft $500 to $10,000. Wood was are of his warrant and turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Austin Cade, 27, Watseka, April 2. According to police reports, he was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with criminal damage to property under $500. Cade was aware of his warrant and turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Antonietta R. Spina, 52, Milford, April 4. According o police reports, Spina was charged with aggravated domestic battery. Spina was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested George Elpers, 39, Milford, April 5. According to police reports, Elopers was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with forgery and possession with intent to deliver. Elopers was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested David Navarro, 56, Mercedes, Texas, April 5. According to police reports, Navarro was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Navarro was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kyle E. Warner, 29, Cresnce City, April 5. According to police reports, Warner was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for driving while license suspended and contempt of court. Warner was place din custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka, Illinois
April 7
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 100 block of North Market at 12:04 a.m.
Police responded to a call about suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of North Second at 4:05 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 400 block of South Sixth Street at 7:05 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 200 block of East Fairman at 8:45 a.m.
Police responded to possible fraud in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 9:22 a.m.
Police response to the 500 block of South Second at 11:04 for a call about a suspicious person.
Police responded to a 911 hangup call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 11:15 p.m.
Police responded to the 100 block of North Market for a civil dispute at 11:27 a.m.
Police responded to a complaint about loud music in the 400 block of East Walnut at 5:27 p.m.
Police responded to a call about possible drug use in the 300 block of East Locust at 10:27 p.m.
April 8
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 6:10 a.m.
Police response to a theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:10 p.m.