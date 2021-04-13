IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Orlando Salinas, 33, Gilman, April 11. According to police reports, Salinas was charged with domestic battery and battery. Salinas was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Justin E. Johnson, 40, Gilman, April 11. According to police reports, Johnson as wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of an order of protection. He was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
April 11
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth and Walnut at 12:50 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was issued.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 1:20 a.m.
Police located an open door at a residence in the 700 block of North Chicago at 8:05 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 300 block of North Fourth at 3:39 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Elm at 6:49 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:35 p.m.
April 12
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to a vehicle in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:26 a.m.
Police assisted Riverside EMS with a patient in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 9:45 a.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of East Walnut at 3:11 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of East Grant at 6:18 p.m.