IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
TOWN
Sheldon
On May 3 Sheldon Police arrested Savannah J. Creekmore, 18, Sheldon. According to police reports, Creekmore was charged with battery. Creekmore was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
COUNTY
May 4
On May 4 Brian E. Kruse, 62, Anchor, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail. Kruse was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge. Kruse posted the required bond and was released.
On May 4, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 1740 North at approximately 2050 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Nathan L. Minard, 21, Watseka, was traveling west on 1740 North when he lost control at the railroad crossing. The vehicle entered the north ditch and struck a utility pole and broke it in half. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident May 4 that occurred on County Road 800 North at approximately 400 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Amy E. Eshcleman, 52, Loda, was traveling east on 800 North. At approximately 400 East a deer entered the roadway. The vehicle was unable to avoid it and struck the deer, causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
May 2
Police responded to a loud music complaint int he area of Fifth and Mulberry at 12:05 a.m.
Police arrested Katelynn Frye, 27, Watseka, at 1:05 a.m. at her residence in the 500 block of North Second after she called to report a theft and the responding officer knew she had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for failing to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge. She was taken to the county jail.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of West North at 10:25 a.m.
Police responded to a residential burglar alarm in the 300 block of East Cherry sTreet at 10:42 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 400 block of East Walnut at 11:45 a.m. Arrested were Eritt Carlson, 32, Watseka, and George Burk, 40, Watseka. Both were charted with disorderly conduct and taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 200b block of West Locust at 2:55 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of East Oak at 3:27 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 6;08 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Brianna Driver at 8:35 p.m.