CITY
Watseka
May 31
Officers were called to the 500 block of East Lincoln for loud music at 12:08 a.m.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Walnut for a suspicious person at 1:22 a.m.
Officers were called to the 400 block of North Fifth to asset with an ambulance call at 3:34 a.m.
Officers were called to the 700 block of West Walnut for a suspicious person at 5 a.m.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Walnut for a disturbance at 12:48 p.m.
Officers were called to North Fourth and East Oak for a suspected impaired driver at 5:55 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on South Yount Avenue at 7:35 p.m.
Officers were called to the 800 block of East Walnut for a violation of order of protection at 8:43 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Elm and North Veterans Parkway at 9 p.m.