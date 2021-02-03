CITY
Watseka
Feb. 2
police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of West Lafayette at 12:09 a.m. A verbal warning was given for no valid registration.
Police responded to trespasses in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 12:42 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 12:43 a.m.
Police assisted a stranded motorist in the area of Walnut and Fourth at 7;34 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a loose dog in the area of Eighth and Ash at 7:39 a.m.
Police assisted Riverside Ems in the 100 block of East Washington at 7;49 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Ash at 8;44 a.m.
Police responded to a traffic complaint at the east junction at 11:13 a.m.
Police assisted Riverside Ems in the 100 block of East North Street at 11:24 a.m.
Police responded to the 400 block of East Hickory Street for a traffic accident at 11:41 a.m. According to reports, a 2002 Ford operated by Bruce Harper, Watseka, and a 2016 Nissan operated by Alexis Simmons, Watseka, were backing out of their driveways at the same time and collided. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No citations or injuries were reported.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of West Locust at 4:01 p.m.