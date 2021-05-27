IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
CITY
Watseka
May 25-26
Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived the music had allayed been turned down.
Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of West Lafayette Street at 7:50 a.m. for a welfare check on the resident.
Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Sheridan Avenue at 11:07 a.m. for a welfare check on the resident.
Officers responded to a complaint of a drunk individual bothering customers at a store in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 12:15 p.m. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the individual. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of West Walnut at 1:30 p.m. for reports of juveniles harassing customers. Officers responded and looked to speak with them.
Officers were called to a residence in the 900 block of South Fourth at 2;45 p.m. for reports of a resident being attacked by a stray dog while on a walk in Legion Park the day before. Officers arrived and took down the information and spoke to the other half of the complaint and passed on the information to animal control.
Officers were called to a business in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 4:40 p.m. for a 911 hang up.
Officers took a report about a customer who was harassing an employee at a business in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 4:45 p.m.
Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 5:05 p.m. The caller stated he had something stolen out of the back of his truck. Officers arrived and took down the information and are investigating.
Officers were called to the area near the 500 block of East Walnut at 5:25 p.m. for two people fighting.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:30 p.m.