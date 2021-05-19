IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
Watseka
May 17
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the area of Fourth and Mulberry at 10:20 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and North at 10:21 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of South Belmont Avenue at 10:44 p.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East Lincoln at 11:02 p.m.
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the area of Fourth and Hickory at 1:16 a.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Fairman Avenue at 2:33 p.m. Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Eighth Street at 4:45 p.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment by telephone in the Creekside Court trailer park at 6:44 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fourth and Cherry at 9:02 p.m. A verbal warning was given for a lighting problem.
Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 200 block of West Hickory at 9:12 p.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Brianna Drive at 9:41 p.m.