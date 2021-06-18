COUNTY
On June 15 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Katie J. Chavez, 37, Fowler, Indiana. According to police reports, Chavez was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for a probation renovation. Chavez was transported to the Iroquois COUnty Jail where she posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police on June 15 investigated a two-vehicle accident just north of the intersection of South Main Street and East Crescent Street in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Trenton C. Janssen, 34, Buckley, was backing on to South Main Street from a private parking lot. A vehicle being driven by Ronald H. Selle, 74, Peotone, was waiting to back out of a private drive on the other side of the street. Janssen was unable to see well due to the sun and backed into Selle’s vehicle causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On June 15, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Harold E. Alliss, 37, Beaverville. According to police reports, Alliss was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for violation of an order of protection. Alliss was also charted with possession of methamphetamines under five grams. Alliss was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
TOWN
Milford
Milford Police arrested Joshua Cravero, 32, Milford, June 15. According to police reports, Cravero was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to register by a sex offender. Cravero was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
June 17
Police conducted a welfare check in the 600 bocages o South Sixth at 12:44 p.m.
Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 400 block of North Market at 2:07 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of West Hickory at 3:40 p.m.
Police took a theft report in the 200 block of Brianna Drive at 4:48 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 4:54 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Officers responded to a criminal damage to property complaint int eh 600 block of North Sixth Street at 7:38 p.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 500 block of Veterans Parkway at 9:33 p.m.