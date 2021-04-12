IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
Watseka
April 8
Officers responded to a call of an unwanted person at a residence in the 100 block of North Madison at 10:45 p.m. Officers gave the resident their options for the person they wanted removed.
April 9
Officers responded to a false alarm call at a business in the 200 block of South Fourth at 2 a.m.
Officers provided back up to a state patrolman on West Walnut at 10:20 a.m.
Officers responded to a neighborhood problem of a motorcycle driving around bothering people in the 400 block of North Second at 2:20 p.m.
Officers responded to a call of a reckless driver on West Walnut. Officers found the vehicle at a business and spoke to the driver.
Officers were out with a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 2:50 p.m.
Officers responded to a disturbance on North Second Street at 7 p.m. The caller stated a car had its music up very loud and it was offensive.
Officers were out with two bicyclists in the area of North Second and North Third at 10;50 p.m. Neither of the bikes had proper lighting. Warnings were issued.
April 10
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding near East Elm and Sycamore Street at 12:43 a.m. Officers then found the driver, Kip Menschel, to be driving on a revoked license. Menschel was arrested and taken to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department.
Officers responded an accident in the 500 block of West Walnut at 7;30 a.m. Both parties found no damage to their vehicles and no reports were taken.
Officers responded to a call about a loose dog in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 1:35 p.m.
Officers responded to a call in the 600 block of North Sixth Street at 3:25 p.m. The caller found a needle and wanted it picked up.
Officers responded to a call at a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8;30 p.m. The caller stated there were two people slumped over inside a car. The caller said they had been like that for about 30 minutes. Officers investigated.